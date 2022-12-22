Tata Tiago.ev: The Electric Temptress

Another EV hits the road. Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera and Hitesh Harisinghani find out if it's worth the price.

IMAGE: The Tata Tiago.ev's stunning looks and teal coloured accents make it stand out.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors launched the Tiago.ev at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakhs, making it the most affordable electric vehicle on Indian roads.

This, however, was the price offered only to the first 10,000 customers. Now, Tata has extended that offer to the first 20,000 buyers of the car.

The non-EV version of the Tata Tiago -- with its sporty looks, good city driving behaviour and a four star safety rating -- is popular with hatchback customers.

Now, we get a first-hand look at the electric version of the Tiago.

Here's how it drives.

After that test drive, we won't be surprised if the Tiago.ev -- with its fun-to-drive attitude even at the highest regen mode as you must have seen in the video -- tempts more people to turn to electric vehicles.

Let's now look at the prices of the Tata Tiago.ev variants.

In the table below, MR stands for the medium range variant; its 19.2 kWh battery offers a range of 250 km before it needs to be charged.

The 'LR' or the Long Range variant is powered by a 24 kWh battery pack delivering an MIDC (modified Indian driving conditions) range of 315 km.

Tiago.ev variant Introductory prices* Tiago.ev XE MR Rs 849,000 Tiago.ev XT MR Rs 909,000 Tiago.ev XT LR Rs 999,000 Tiago.ev XZ + LR Rs 1,079,000 Tiago.ev XZ + Tech Lux LR Rs 1,129,000 Tiago.ev XZ+ LR (with 7.2 kW charger) Rs 1,129,000 Tiago.ev XZ+ Tech Lux LR (with 7.2 kW charger) Rs 1,179,000 *Introductory prices are applicable for the first 20,000 customers only. All prices are ex-showroom, all-India

In addition to the regular features available in an EV, you get a smartwatch connectivity with the Zconnect app for all the above variants.

Zconnect comes with 45 features, including its real-time charging status, car health diagnostics, car location tracking and location information of the nearest charging station.

IMAGE: The boot of the Tiago.ev is compromised due to the size of its battery. Also, it does not come with a spare wheel.

In terms of the range per charge in real-world conditions, you can expect a range of 200 to 250 km with the variant we drove, which was the heavier 24 kWh battery pack. And that, of course, depends on the way you drive :)

This makes it a perfect city car for both your daily office commute and fun weekend outings.