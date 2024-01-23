What is the average age of Indians buying Rolls-Royce?

High net worth individuals in their mid-40s were the majority of customers opting to purchase the British luxury automobile maker Rolls-Royce's range of cars in India, a company official said.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Tuesday launched its latest all-electric - Spectre - priced at a whopping Rs 10 crore (ex-showroom), in Chennai.

A 'Chartreuse' (greenish-yellow) colour variant of the Spectre rolled out of the podium at an event marking the formal launch of the brand in the South Indian market showcased for aspiring customers and dealers.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd, product, and regional sales manager, Ivan Kang said the average age of customers opting to buy Rolls-Royce cars has been coming down with the average age of high net-worth individuals in the mid-40s preferring the Spectre range.

Declining to reveal any figures on how many cars have been booked since the global launch in October 2023, he said there has been 'strong demand' for Spectre with a waiting period of the cars for delivery expected to be above one year.

Rolls-Royce cars are bespoke and pricing is dependent on customer preferences with the base range of Spectre costing from Rs 7.50 crore (ex-showroom), he said.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars declared its commitment to electric vehicles by announcing Spectre and by the end of 2030, the entire portfolio would be comprised of electric range of cars.

In October 2023, Spectre was formally showcased at West Sussex, England globally, the home of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai, Dealer Principal Vasanthi Bhupati said, "We are excited to welcome the arrival of Spectre in South India, the most anticipated model in the history of the Rolls-Royce marque."

"Rolls-Royce's Spectre is the only car of its kind in its segment and is both rare and highly desirable. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase this remarkable motor car in Chennai," she added.