News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Vodafone Idea FPO subscribed 3.3 times, retail lags

Vodafone Idea FPO subscribed 3.3 times, retail lags

Source: PTI
April 22, 2024 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Debt-saddled telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd's Rs 18,000 crore follow-on offering (FPO) on Monday was subscribed more than 3.3 times, as institutional investors poured in money but the retail segment lagged.

Voda Idea

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

On the last day of the offering, as many as 4,212.56 crore shares were sought against the issue size of 1,260 crore at 14.30 hrs, according to information on stock exchanges.

The final numbers will be known when the issue closes on Monday evening.

 

Qualified institutional buyers sought 8.71 times of their 360 crore shares reserved for them, while non-institutional investors bid for 2.7 times of the 270 crore shares earmarked for them.

Response from retail investors, who have been offered the biggest chunk, lagged with just 56 per cent of 630 crore shares being picked up.

Shares are being offered in a price band of Rs 10-11 apiece, lower than Rs 12.44 trading price of the share on the BSE on Monday afternoon.

Vodafone Idea sold shares worth Rs 5,400 crore to institutional investors in the first phase last week.

Investment firms GQG and Fidelity picked up most of the shares during the anchor book allocation.

The FPO is the largest ever.

Prior to this, the largest FPO in the Indian market was a Rs 15,000 crore share sale by YES Bank in 2020.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why 4,500 Indian IT Leaders Moved On
Why 4,500 Indian IT Leaders Moved On
Gold, Silver May Sparkle In FY24-25
Gold, Silver May Sparkle In FY24-25
Officials Prepare For Modi 3.0
Officials Prepare For Modi 3.0
Son takes out Rs 65L supari to kill parents, bother
Son takes out Rs 65L supari to kill parents, bother
Learnt a lot from Virat, Dravid: Parag
Learnt a lot from Virat, Dravid: Parag
Modi repeats charge, but without mentioning Muslims
Modi repeats charge, but without mentioning Muslims
Why Kohli's controversial dismissal is a grey area
Why Kohli's controversial dismissal is a grey area

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

FY24: A Rewarding Year For IPO Investors

FY24: A Rewarding Year For IPO Investors

'Take Staggered Approach To Smallcaps'

'Take Staggered Approach To Smallcaps'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances