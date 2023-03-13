News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » US-based boutique investment company GQG Partners overweight on India

US-based boutique investment company GQG Partners overweight on India

By Abhishek Kumar
March 13, 2023 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

US-based boutique investment company GQG Partners has shot into limelight with its Rs 15,446-crore Adani wager.

Asset manager

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

However, the asset manager has shown strong India skew in many of its global funds, with stocks like HDFC and ICICI Bank featuring in the top 10 holdings.

GQG Partners was co-founded by India-born Rajiv Jain, who is also the portfolio manager of all the strategies.

 

Started in 2016, the firm now manages assets worth over $92 billion, making the Adani investment nearly two per cent of its total holdings.

The company manages two global schemes — Global Equity Fund and Emerging Markets Equity Fund — in the US, Europe and Australia.

At the end of January, the emerging market fund had 27 per cent exposure to Indian stocks, compared to just 13 per cent weighting on Indian shares in its benchmark MSCI Emerging Market index.

HDFC and ICICI Bank featured at third and seventh positions, respectively, in the fund's top 10 holdings in January.

The company’s higher India exposure was at the expense of China.

Its exposure to the Asian giant (12.7 per cent) was less than half of that of the index (33 per cent).

The Global Equity Fund had 6.8 per cent exposure in Indian stocks at the end of January, even as its benchmark MSCI ACWI index had a miniscule India exposure (less than 1.5 per cent).

Over 5 per cent of the fund's assets were in HDFC Bank.

The investment firm is yet to reveal as to which of its schemes have bought into Adani Group shares.

They have only declared investing Rs 5,460 crore in Adani Enterprises, Rs 5,282 crore in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and the rest of the amount in Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar
Source: source
 
Print this article
'There will be volatility in the interim'
'There will be volatility in the interim'
'Economic rebound has run out of steam'
'Economic rebound has run out of steam'
'We are exploring setting up an aerotropolis'
'We are exploring setting up an aerotropolis'
Ukraine War: How Modi Kept Economy Under Check
Ukraine War: How Modi Kept Economy Under Check
What's Uorfi Doing At Fashion Week?
What's Uorfi Doing At Fashion Week?
A Bike Rally To Celebrate Women Power
A Bike Rally To Celebrate Women Power
Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu, Elephant Whisperers Win!
Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu, Elephant Whisperers Win!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Adani Stocks: Was Price Rigging Allowed?

Adani Stocks: Was Price Rigging Allowed?

Tata's Plan To Make Air India Great Again

Tata's Plan To Make Air India Great Again

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances