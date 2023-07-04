News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Tax norms for charitable trusts get stricter

Tax norms for charitable trusts get stricter

By Shrimi Choudhary
July 04, 2023 11:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The income-tax (I-T) authorities have tightened disclosure norms for charitable trusts.

Charity

Image used for representation purose only. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

They now have to declare the nature of their activities from October 1 for tax purposes.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified changes in reporting rules where the charitable institutions have to mention whether the activities undertaken are charitable, religious, or both to claim tax benefits.

The move will ensure that only genuine trusts and activities get tax benefits.

 

The CBDT amendment also includes a declaration under which the charitable institution will have to furnish details of donations received over Rs 2 lakh in a single day.

The details to be furnished include the name of the payer, address, payment amount, and permanent account number (if available).

Under current tax laws, the income of a charitable and religious trust is exempt from tax, subject to conditions.

However, there are several past instances of misuse of these benefits.

The tax department has been keeping close tabs on charitable trusts and has, over the years, also reinforced various provisions for obtaining registration and claiming tax exemption under the Act.

“The government has now made consequential amendments to the I-T Rules (Rule 17A/11AA/2C).

"The amended rules shall be applicable from October 1. Further, the ‘undertaking’ given at the end of the respective forms has also been slightly tweaked and requires an additional undertaking from the applicant,” says Vishwas Panjiar, partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.

The Union Budget 2023-24 announced several changes in the tax treatment of charitable trusts.

It has proposed to levy an exit tax when the trust gets merged with a non-charitable organisation but with dissimilar objects or does not transfer the asset to another charitable trust.

Further, it has also proposed to consider only 85 per cent of the eligible donations made by a trust or institution to another trust or institution as the application of such donation for charitable or religious purposes.

While the provisional requirement itself was straightforward, it posed unnecessary difficulties in claiming exemption by such entities in the first year of incorporation.

Besides, entities where activities have already commenced were required to apply for two registrations (provisional and regular) simultaneously, observes Panjiar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shrimi Choudhary in New Delhi
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
As EVs rise, a requiem for Kolkata's electric trams
As EVs rise, a requiem for Kolkata's electric trams
Do top execs of PSBs need a pay overhaul?
Do top execs of PSBs need a pay overhaul?
Accenture's guidance spells more trouble for IT sector
Accenture's guidance spells more trouble for IT sector
BJP toppled 5 govts, does the law permit it: Sibal
BJP toppled 5 govts, does the law permit it: Sibal
Tina Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case
Tina Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case
Rains back in Mumbai, 'yellow alert' for next 3 days
Rains back in Mumbai, 'yellow alert' for next 3 days
'I am not very good at...'
'I am not very good at...'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'El Nino impact an immediate concern to markets'

'El Nino impact an immediate concern to markets'

'Blockchain, algorithmic collusion challenges'

'Blockchain, algorithmic collusion challenges'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances