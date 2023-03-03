News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Services sector activity hits 12-year high in Feb

Services sector activity hits 12-year high in Feb

Source: PTI
March 03, 2023 12:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian services sector expanded at the strongest rate in 12 years in February supported by favourable demand conditions and new business gains, a monthly survey said on Friday.

Services sector

Photograph: PTI Photo

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 57.2 in January to 59.4 in February -- its highest level in 12 years.

For the 19th straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold. In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

 

"The service sector more than regained the growth momentum lost in January, posting the sharpest expansion in output for 12 years as demand resilience and competitive pricing policies underpinned the joint-best upturn in sales over the same period," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On the prices front, there was substantial moderation in cost pressures as input prices increased at the slowest pace in nearly two-and-a-half years and output charge inflation softened to a 12-month low.

New orders placed with service providers rose further in February, with several firms suggesting that competitive pricing boosted sales, the survey said.

Still, capacity pressures remained mild and jobs rose only marginally, it added.

"Despite the strong upturn in new business intakes, service providers noted only mild pressure on their capacities and, as a result, a large proportion of firms left payroll numbers unchanged," Lima said, adding that hiring growth was also dampened by a lack of confidence in the business environment.

The degree of optimism recorded in February was the lowest for seven months and below the historical trend as some companies doubted demand would remain this resilient.

Others displayed concerns surrounding fierce competition for new work.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index -- which measures combined services and manufacturing output -- rose from 57.5 in January to 59 in February, highlighting a sharp and stronger rate of expansion.

"Services firms also recorded a faster upturn in new business than their manufacturing counterparts.

"At the composite level, sales expanded at the joint-quickest rate in 11 years," the survey said.

The S&P Global India Services PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies.

The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP. Data collection began in December 2005.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
100% Railways Electrification By 2024
100% Railways Electrification By 2024
The Challenges Before Ola, Uber...
The Challenges Before Ola, Uber...
'Hindenburg-Adani will become yesterday's news'
'Hindenburg-Adani will become yesterday's news'
Sonia in hospital, condition stable, say doctors
Sonia in hospital, condition stable, say doctors
Taj: Divided By Blood Review
Taj: Divided By Blood Review
'Attack on migrants' in TN: Uproar in Bihar assembly
'Attack on migrants' in TN: Uproar in Bihar assembly
Commentator DK gets 'biggest accolade' from Dhoni
Commentator DK gets 'biggest accolade' from Dhoni

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Aviation sector on growth flight, but only long-term

Aviation sector on growth flight, but only long-term

Despite NCLT setback, analysts remain positive on ZEEL

Despite NCLT setback, analysts remain positive on ZEEL

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances