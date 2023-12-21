News
Sensex rebounds 358 pts on buying in HDFC Bank, RIL

Sensex rebounds 358 pts on buying in HDFC Bank, RIL

Source: PTI
December 21, 2023 16:17 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty recovered by more than half cent on Thursday following buying in index majors HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 358.79 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 70,865.10.

The barometer opened lower and fell further by 585.92 points or 0.83 per cent to 69,920.39.

But, markets found the winning momentum in the afternoon session and climbed 452.4 points or 0.64 per cent to 70,958.71.

 

The Nifty rallied 104.90 points or 0.50 per cent to 21,255.05.

During the day, it hit a high of 21,288.35 and a low of 20,976.80.

Both key indices had hit record high levels in intra-day trade on Wednesday before closing sharply down by over 1 per cent.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers.

Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HCL Tech and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.33 per cent to $79.96 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,322.08 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
