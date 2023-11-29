News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex jumps 727 pts on foreign fund inflows; m-cap hits $4 trn

Sensex jumps 727 pts on foreign fund inflows; m-cap hits $4 trn

Source: PTI
November 29, 2023 16:30 IST
Benchmark Sensex rallied 727 points and Nifty closed above the 20,000 mark on Wednesday driven by foreign fund inflows along with buying in market heavyweight HDFC Bank.

Brokers

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

In a remarkable day for Indian equities, the combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.

 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 727.71 points or 1.10 per cent to settle at 66,901.91 after beginning the day on a positive note.

During the day, it zoomed 772.08 points or 1.16 per cent to 66,946.28.

The Nifty climbed 206.90 points or 1.04 per cent to reclaim the 20,000-mark after a gap of over two months.

It ended at 20,096.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers.

Nestle, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 783.82 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.54 per cent to $82.12 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
