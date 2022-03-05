News
Sebi asks Indiabulls to take a few corrective measures

Sebi asks Indiabulls to take a few corrective measures

By Subrata Panda
March 05, 2022 12:41 IST
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its investigation against Indiabulls Housing Finance has found the mortgage financier non-compliant with regards to unavailability of certain information on its website as well as its internal policy.

Indiabulls

Photograph: ANI Photo

Thereby, it has directed the company to take corrective measures and inform the stock exchanges in a months’ time.

Several public interest litigations (PILs) and FIRs were filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance back in 2019, alleging irregularities, siphoning of funds, and other violations committed by the promoters of the company.

 

Following that, Sebi’s corporate finance investigation department had started an investigation against the company in early 2020, based on those allegations.

However, Sebi has not found any wrongdoing on part of the company with respect to the specific allegations made against it in the various public interest litigations (PIL) and the complaints.

"After concluding its detailed investigations carried over a period of last 2 years, Sebi has vide letter dated February 22, 2022 informed the company of non-compliance related to availability of certain information on website of the company and internal policy of the company and directed the company to take corrective measures thereof and inform the stock exchanges in a month”, the company said in its statement to the exchange.

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) had looked into the books of the company following the complaints and had stated in the Delhi high court that the PILs raised concerns and allegations based on loans extended by Indiabulls Housing Finance to DLF, Amricorp, ADRG, Vatika and Chordia.

MCA in its affidavit had stated that of the five accounts, DLF, ADRG and Amricorp have fully repaid the loans extended.

Meanwhile, the other two entities were categorised as "standard accounts", thereby suggesting that the two entities were servicing their debt.

Also, the Bombay high court had stayed the all investigations by the Palghar police regarding a first information report against Indiabulls Housing Finance for allegedly siphoning off funds and for accounting irregularities.

The court cast serious doubts on the bonafides of the complainant.

In 2021, NHB too, after having conducted a detailed special audit, had not found any wrongdoing on part of the company in relation to the allegations set out in the PIL and police complaint, the company.

Subrata Panda in Mumbai
'Smarter people will bend the law'
'International factors are a bigger risk to markets'
'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2
Australia PM offers State funeral for Shane Warne
'They said casting Alia was a mistake'
India logs 5,921 new COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths
More like this

'Decision to sell LIC is more political than economic'

Market Crash: Advice For Investors

