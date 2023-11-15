Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy is dead

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy died of cardio-respiratory arrest on Tuesday, according to a company statement.

He was 75.

According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardio-respiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated, it added.

"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar," it said.

