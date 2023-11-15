News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy is dead

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy is dead

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 15, 2023 00:23 IST
Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy died of cardio-respiratory arrest on Tuesday, according to a company statement.

He was 75.

According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardio-respiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

 

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated, it added.

"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar," it said.

Photograph: Reuters

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
