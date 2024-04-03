Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Wealth Grew By...

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth has increased by more than 7 per cent, or Rs 2,865 crore, compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

IMAGE: Rekha Jhunjhunwala's late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was known as India's 'Warren Buffett'. Photograph: ANI Photo

A run-up of up to 27 per cent in Tata Group stocks has helped Rekha Jhunjhunwala outperform the market and the portfolio returns of other marquee investors such as Mukul Mahavir Agarwal, Ashish Dhawan, Ashish Kacholia, Vijay Kedia, and Anil Kumar Goel and Seema Goel.

In the calendar year 2024 (CY24), Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth has increased by more than 7 per cent, or Rs 2,865 crore (Rs 26.85 billion), compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

On March 22, the combined net worth of Rekha Jhunjhunwala stood at Rs 41,676 crore (Rs 416.76 billion), up 7.4 per cent and compared to Rs 38,811 crore (Rs 388.11 billion) at the end of December 31, 2023.

Chennai-based Dolly Khanna and Mukul Mahavir Agarwal are other marquee investors that saw their portfolio rise (up 6.5 per cent) and (1.7 per cent), respectively, in CY24.

On the other hand, the portfolios of Vijay Kedia, Ashish Dhawan, and Anil Kumar Goel and Seema Goel have underperformed the market by falling 2 per cent to 13 per cent on account of sharp correction in smallcap stocks.

Ashish Kacholia's portfolio gained 0.1 per cent.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala inherited the stock portfolio from her late husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was popularly called India's Warren Buffett.

A large part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio gained from a sharp rally in Tata group stocks.

In four group companies, Titan Company, Tata Motors (including DVRs), Indian Hotels Company and Tata Communication, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds shares worth Rs 25,573 crore (Rs 255.73 billion) which account for 61 per cent value of her total portfolio.

These companies added Rs 1,652 crore (Rs 165.2 billion) in total net worth gain of Rekha Jhunjhunwala in CY24.

Tata Motors, which has rallied 26 per cent in 2024, has added Rs 1,184 crore (Rs 11.84 billion) in her total portfolio gain.

Shares of Indian Hotels rallied 27 per cent, while Tata Communications gained 9 per cent and Titan Company nearly 1 per cent during the period.

Analysts are bullish on Tata group stocks and expect them to gain further.

Kishor Ostwal, managing director at CNI Research, expects value unlocking across the group companies.

"Tata group companies have high intrinsic value. There are reports of Tata Sons getting listed as well; whether that happens is still anyone's guess," Ostwal explained.

"I see a lot of value unlocking across most Tata group companies, especially in Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Indian Hotels," Ostwal said.

Besides Tata Group companies, NCC (Rs 577 crore/Rs 5.77 billion), Canara Bank (Rs 508 crore/Rs 5.08 billion), and CRISIL (Rs 266 crore/Rs 2.66 billion) added more than Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) in her total portfolio gain. These stocks have rallied between 15 per cent and 42 per cent.

Of the top 10 companies in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, eight have given positive returns. Metro Brands and Fortis Healthcare recorded negative returns of 11 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The figures are based on Rekha Jhunjhunwala's holdings in companies where her stake is more than one per cent (as publicly declared to exchanges), according to information sourced from CapitalinePlus's database at the end of the October-December quarter.

Meanwhile, Dolly Khanna's net worth grew 6.5 per cent from Rs 401 crore (Rs 4.01 billion) to Rs 427 crore (Rs 4.27 billion) in CY24 (as on March 22).

Chennai Petroleum Corporation, which accounts for 40 per cent, or Rs 172 crore (Rs 1.72 billion) of Khanna's portfolio, added Rs 36 crore (Rs 360 million) in her overall portfolio gain.

Vijay Kedia, who has investments in Atul Auto, Elecon Engineering, Tejas Networks, and Vaibhav Global, have seen their net worth erode 9 per cent, or Rs 115 crore (Rs 1.15 billion), to Rs 1,126 crore (Rs 11.26 billion).

Anil Kumar Goel and Seema Goel have collectively seen their net worth erode 13 per cent, or Rs 267 crore (Rs 2.67 billion), to Rs 1,868 crore (Rs 18.68 billion).

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com