Rediff.com  » Business » RBI takes steps to ensure seamless operations of Paytm app

Source: PTI
February 23, 2024 17:16 IST
Reserve Bank of India on Friday said NPCI has been asked to examine the possibility of it becoming a third party application provider for continued UPI operations of the Paytm app.

RBI

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The central bank has barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15, 2024.

 

With an aim to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using '@paytm' handle operated by the Paytm Payments Bank, RBI said it has asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine the request to become a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) for UPI channel for continued UPI operation of the Paytm app.

The request has been made by One97 Communication Ltd (OCL), which owns the Paytm brand, RBI said in a statement.

For seamless migration of '@paytm' handle to other banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said NPCI may facilitate certification of 4-5 banks as Payment Service Provider (PSP) Banks with demonstrated capabilities to process high volume UPI transactions.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'In an election year, markets flourish'
'Next few months are likely to see...'
'60% of taxpayers will shift to'
Sensex, Nifty end flat in volatile trade
PHOTOS: Root ton brings Eng back from brink on Day 1
Farmers won't cremate dead protester till case booked
HC to hear Akbar's plea against Ramani on April 26

How Smart TV Is Changing India

Paytm Crisis: StartUp Founders Take Note

