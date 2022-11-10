News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Prima facie termination of Chanda Kochhar as ICICI CEO valid: HC

Prima facie termination of Chanda Kochhar as ICICI CEO valid: HC

Source: PTI
November 10, 2022 15:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court on Thursday said the termination of Chanda Kochhar from the post of CEO of ICICI Bank was prima facie "valid" and dismissed her interim application seeking post-retirement benefits.

Chanda Kochhar

Photograph: PTI Photo

A single bench of Justice R I Chagla also directed Kochhar to not deal with the bank's 6.90 lakh shares she had acquired in 2018.

It asked Kochhar to file an affidavit within six months disclosing dealings made, if any, with respect to the shares.

 

Justice Chagla dismissed an interim application filed by Kochhar seeking specific performance of her former employer's contractual obligations towards benefits due to her since her early retirement from the bank on October 4, 2018.

"I have held the termination as valid termination," Justice Chagla said while pronouncing the order.

In her application, Kochhar sought specific performance of the entitlements and benefits that were unconditionally provided to her when the bank accepted her early retirement in 2018.

The bank could not have terminated a person who had already retired, the application said.

The benefits granted to her unconditionally included employee stock options that were exercisable till 2028.

The ICICI bank had also filed an application seeking a direction to Kochhar to not deal with the shares and sought for full disclosure of the profits she had made.In May 2018, the bank had initiated an enquiry against Kochhar following a complaint about her alleged role in granting out of turn loans worth Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon Group, which benefitted her husband Deepak Kochhar.

Kochhar went on leave thereafter and later applied for early retirement, which was accepted.

The bank had then said it had treated her separation as 'Termination for Cause' and had also sought regulatory approval from Reserve Bank of India for Kochchar's termination of appointment as is mandatory under the provisions of the RBI Act.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Alas, Kochhar is NOT kosher
Alas, Kochhar is NOT kosher
Srikrishna finds Chanda guilty, ICICI Bank to revoke benefits
Srikrishna finds Chanda guilty, ICICI Bank to revoke benefits
Why Bank HRs Are Under Pressure Suddenly
Why Bank HRs Are Under Pressure Suddenly
Yet another milestone for King Kohli!
Yet another milestone for King Kohli!
Aadhaar documents need to be updated every 10 years
Aadhaar documents need to be updated every 10 years
Elon Musk says he 'killed' Twitter's 'official' label
Elon Musk says he 'killed' Twitter's 'official' label
Delhi Excise policy: ED arrests 2 pharma executives
Delhi Excise policy: ED arrests 2 pharma executives

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Chanda Kochhar falls on her sword, but why now?

Chanda Kochhar falls on her sword, but why now?

Chanda Kochhar's sacking: RBI defends its decision

Chanda Kochhar's sacking: RBI defends its decision

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances