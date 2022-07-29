News
Parle remains most chosen FMCG brand for 10 years in a row

Parle remains most chosen FMCG brand for 10 years in a row

By Sharleen D'souza
July 29, 2022 16:33 IST
For record 10 years in a row, Parle Products has topped the rankings for most chosen FMGG brands, according to a report by Kantar India.

It is followed by Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus, and Tata Consumer Products in the latest 2021 report, which ranks the most chosen FMCG brands based on consumer reach points (CRPs).

With a CRP score of 6,531 million, Parle holds the top spot.

 

Overall, CRPs have increased from 89 billion to 98 billion, with the growth rate going up from 3 per cent in 2020 to 9 per cent in 2021, the report said.

The report said this growth in CRPs was driven by the food, health & beauty, and beverages categories.

The number of brands growing in terms of CRP improved in 2021 (70 per cent), over 2020 (56 per cent).

And, the bigger the brand, the faster was the growth.

Big brands (with over 61 per cent penetration levels) grew the fastest in 2021 -- 8 per cent over 2020, Kantar India said in its report.

K Ramakrishnan, MD, South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar said: “As consumers returned to the marketplace in droves, frequency jumped significantly, which is reflected in the big jumps most brands took in their CRPs.”

Sharleen D'souza
