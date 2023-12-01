News
Rediff.com  » Business » India's foreign exchange reserves jump $2.54 bn to $597.93 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves jump $2.54 bn to $597.93 bn

Source: PTI
December 01, 2023 19:53 IST
India's foreign exchange reserves increased $2.54 billion to $597.93 billion for the week ended November 24, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped $5.08 billion to $595.4 billion.

For the week ended November 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $2.14 billion to $528.53 billion, as per the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up $296 million to $46.34 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $87 million to $18.22 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF rose $14 million to $4.85 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
