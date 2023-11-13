News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Healthcare to metals sectors: Finding the discount sweet spot in Nifty50

Healthcare to metals sectors: Finding the discount sweet spot in Nifty50

By Samie Modak
November 13, 2023 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than 50 per cent of the components in the National Stock Exchange Nifty50 Index are presently trading at a discount compared to their historical averages.

Nifty50

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

This is the case even though the benchmark index is only 5 per cent below its all-time high.

The list of stocks trading at a discount primarily consists companies in the automotive, banking, oil and gas, insurance, healthcare, and metal sectors.

 

Conversely, the technology, retail, and consumer sectors are predominantly trading at a premium.

An analysis by Motilal Oswal reveals that Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, and Divi’s Laboratories are trading at more than a 30 per cent premium compared to their 10-year average price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples.



Meanwhile, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Apollo Hospitals, and Tata Steel are trading over 35 per cent cheaper compared to their 10-year P/E multiples.

The benchmark Nifty is trading at nearly 18x its one-year forward earnings estimates, which is lower than its 10-year average of 20.1x. On a price-to-book basis, the index is trading in line with its 10-year average of about 2.8x.

In comparison to global peers, India’s P/E is only below that of the US and Japan but at a hefty premium to most emerging market (EM) peers. In the EM space, China commands a forward P/E of 11x, Taiwan 17.2x, South Korea and Indonesia about 14x each, and Brazil 8.3x.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Samie Modak
Source: source
 
Print this article
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
Why Bankers Love 'Casa'
What Works For Startups? VC Or Bootstrap?
What Works For Startups? VC Or Bootstrap?
Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable
Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable
Jhulan's heartfelt tribute to Diana Edulji Revealed
Jhulan's heartfelt tribute to Diana Edulji Revealed
1st division in BA/MA must for IIM directors' post
1st division in BA/MA must for IIM directors' post
Govt bans 9 Meitei extremist groups, associates
Govt bans 9 Meitei extremist groups, associates
Politics thicker than blood in 4 Rajasthan seats
Politics thicker than blood in 4 Rajasthan seats

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers

How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers

Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?

Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances