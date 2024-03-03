News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Factors that will guide the markets this week

Factors that will guide the markets this week

Source: PTI
March 03, 2024 23:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trends in the global markets, trading activity of foreign investors and announcement of domestic macroeconomic data are the major factors that would drive investors' sentiment in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Benchmark indices had a record-breaking rally in the past week driven by impressive GDP data.

Equity markets would remain closed on Friday for Mahashivratri.

"Key upcoming events, such as the release of the US services PMI on March 5, 2024, testimony by the US Fed Chair Powell, along with the US unemployment rate on March 8 will be closely watched for their potential impact on market sentiment.

 

"Crude oil is also inching higher, and any negative surprise from there can disturb the mood of the market. However, the market is ignoring any bad news and continuing its bullish momentum," said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

From the domestic macroeconomic front, PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for the services sector is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

"This week market will react to the global and domestic economic data, FII/DII investment pattern, crude oil inventories, movement of the rupee against the dollar and trends in global stock markets," Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice president, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 663.35 points or 0.90 per cent and the Nifty jumped 165.7 points or 0.74 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08 per cent to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15 on Saturday.

During the trade, the benchmark reached its record peak of 73,994.70.

The Nifty went up by 39.65 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40.

During the day, it hit the lifetime peak of 22,419.55.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruptions or failure at the primary site.

The special live trading session had an intra-day switch-over from Primary Site (PR) to Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

"The release of additional data from the US, such as PMI and payroll data, along with inflation data from China, may influence market dynamics moving forward," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Largecaps offer reasonable safety'
'Largecaps offer reasonable safety'
New Challenges Facing Banks
New Challenges Facing Banks
Are Indian Markets Overstretched?
Are Indian Markets Overstretched?
PIX: Foden double fires Man City to comeback win
PIX: Foden double fires Man City to comeback win
WPL PIX: Lanning, Jonassen guide DC to comfortable win
WPL PIX: Lanning, Jonassen guide DC to comfortable win
Praggnanandhaa checkmates Gujrathi, Gukesh falters
Praggnanandhaa checkmates Gujrathi, Gukesh falters
PM brainstorms over 'Viksit Bharat' in last mins' meet
PM brainstorms over 'Viksit Bharat' in last mins' meet

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investors should have balanced portfolio'

'Investors should have balanced portfolio'

Demand For AI Powered PCs Is On Rise

Demand For AI Powered PCs Is On Rise

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances