News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Ex-Israel envoy to India Ron Malka is chairman of Adani Group's Haifa port

Ex-Israel envoy to India Ron Malka is chairman of Adani Group's Haifa port

Source: PTI
April 03, 2023 12:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ron Malka, former envoy of Israel to India, has said that he has assumed charge as the executive chairman of the Haifa Port Company (HPC) owned by a consortium led by the ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group.

Ron Malka

Photograph: ANI Photo

A consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Israel's Gadot Group won the tender in July last year to privatise the strategic Port of Haifa in Israel for $1.18 billion.

"I'm honoured and privileged to take office today as executive chairman of the Haifa Port Company, on behalf of @AdaniOnline.

 

"The experience and expertise of Adani and Gadot, combined with the dedication of the port workers, will take Haifa Port to new heights of prosperity," Malka tweeted on Sunday.

Malka served as the ambassador of Israel to India from 2018 to 2021.

The Port of Haifa is the second largest port in Israel in terms of shipping containers and the biggest in shipping tourist cruise ships.

The Adani Group officially took over the Israeli port in January this year at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

Israel expects that the Adani Group's major entry into the country will lead to more Indian investments, especially in the fields of renewable energy and defence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Markets Regain Lost Ground?
Will Markets Regain Lost Ground?
MSMEs caught between a rock and a hard place
MSMEs caught between a rock and a hard place
Sun can post good growth, even as peers struggle
Sun can post good growth, even as peers struggle
11th straight IPL opening loss for Mumbai Indians!
11th straight IPL opening loss for Mumbai Indians!
IPL: The Cheerleaders Are Back!
IPL: The Cheerleaders Are Back!
Court orders 'waging war' charges against Bhatkal, 10 others; discharges 3
Court orders 'waging war' charges against Bhatkal, 10 others; discharges 3
Demolition drive at Indore temple after 36 deaths
Demolition drive at Indore temple after 36 deaths

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

SpiceJet hives off cargo & logistics biz

SpiceJet hives off cargo & logistics biz

Manufacturing activities hit 3-month high in Mar

Manufacturing activities hit 3-month high in Mar

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances