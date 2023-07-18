News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?

Can Exter Deliver a Knockout Punch?

By Surajeet Das Gupta
July 18, 2023 13:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Although it has not announced the price bookings, sources say it could be in thousands.

IMAGE: The Hyundai Exter comes with segment first features such as smart electric sunroof, dashcam with dual camera, paddle shifters, wireless charger, rear AC vents and footwell lighting. All photographs: Kind courtesy Hyundai India

Hyundai Motor on Tuesday will launch its new model, the Exter, in the entry-level sports utility vehicle (SUV) market, challenging the domination of Tata's Punch in the segment.

Positioned as an entry-level SUV with a price tag of over Rs 5 lakh, going up to the sub-Rs 10 lakh bracket, the Punch has been a success story for the Tatas and has ramped up volumes of 10,000-11,000 vehicles a month.

Says Vinay Pant, head, marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd: "In October 2021 Tata Punch created a sub-compact segment, anticipating the needs of customers at an early stage. It has received an exceptional response, making it the fastest SUV in India to surpass the 100,000 and 200,000 milestone."

Pant adds that Punch's month-on-month sales growth has pushed it not only into the top 5 SUVs in the country but also that it is consistently ranked amongst the 10 top-selling cars.

 

The Tatas have introduced innovations with the Punch, launching the industry-first customisation options to meet a wide range of customer needs.

Its importance to Tata Motors can also be gauged from the fact that in June this year, Punch accounted for 23.26 per cent of the company's total passenger vehicle sales.

Auto industry executives say that this segment of the market has a huge potential.

In 2022, the sub-4 metre SUV segment accounted for around 14 per cent of the market (of vehicles priced at less than Rs 20 lakh), but they say that it could go up to 16-17 per cent by the end of this calendar year and hit 20 per cent by the end of 2024. Volumes are expected to go up to well over 20,000 plus a month by then.

The reason for the rapid growth of this segment, say, auto executives, is that it attracts consumers from both the hatchback category and also those looking for a value-for-money SUV.

Currently, the segment accounts for about 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent of the overall passenger car market.

With Exter, Hyundai expects to cash in on the popularity of this segment.

Although it has not announced the price bookings, sources say that it could be in thousands.

Industry experts believe that the Exter will have many features which are not available in this segment.

The Korean giant is an aggressive player in the SUV market, with an over 17.5 per cent market share in India and it straddles seven sub-segments at various price points, going up to Rs 45 lakh.

What it did not have so far was an entry-level SUV, a gap, which the Exter will now fill.

According to reports, it will be priced at around Rs 6 lakh, which will be competitive with the Punch.

Hyundai's other SUVs have prices to suit every pocket -- Avenue (Rs 8.76 lakh to Rs 15.57 lakh on road in Delhi), Avenue Venue N Line (from Rs 14.65 lakh), Creta (from Rs 12.26 lakh), Tucson (from Rs 33.10 lakh), amongst others. It also has the electric vehicle, Ioniq 5, at Rs 48.26 lakh.

The entry-level SUV market is expected to attract the attention of other competitors as well.

Experts point out that there are already models such as the recently introduced Citroen C3 and the Maruti Ignis, which are essentially hatches but styled and marketed like SUVs and within the same price range.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Surajeet Das Gupta
Source: source
 
Print this article
Invicto: Maruti set to drive into Rs 20+ lakh segment
Invicto: Maruti set to drive into Rs 20+ lakh segment
Pleased as Punch with Tatas' latest SUV
Pleased as Punch with Tatas' latest SUV
Can Maruti Jimny Compete With The Thar?
Can Maruti Jimny Compete With The Thar?
When Sonia Met Mamata, Kejriwal...
When Sonia Met Mamata, Kejriwal...
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD issues 'yellow' alert
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD issues 'yellow' alert
'Family first, nation...': Modi's attack on Oppn meet
'Family first, nation...': Modi's attack on Oppn meet
Poor O2C showing may pull down RIL's revenue, profit
Poor O2C showing may pull down RIL's revenue, profit

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Is Scorpio N India's Safest SUV?

Is Scorpio N India's Safest SUV?

XUV400: Nexon EV's Fun-Fast Competitor

XUV400: Nexon EV's Fun-Fast Competitor

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances