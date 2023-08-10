News
Rediff.com  » Business » Air India unveils new brand identity, aircraft livery

Source: PTI
August 10, 2023 20:52 IST
Air India on Thursday unveiled a new brand identity and aircraft livery as the airline moves ahead with its transformation plan since being taken over by Tata Group more than one-and-a-half years ago.

Air India

Photograph: ANI Photo/Twitter

The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system.

It symbolises a 'Window of Possibilities', according to a release.

Air India's new logo symbol 'The Vista'  is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future, it said in a release.

 

The airline said the new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

"It also boasts a striking new custom-made 'Air India Sans' font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible," the release said.

The new brand identity has been designed in partnership with the brand transformation company FutureBrand.

Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when the airline's first A350 enters the fleet in the new livery, according to the airline.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at $70 billion (based on published list prices).

The deliveries of the new planes will start from November this year.

As part of its transformation plan, the airline is leasing and buying 20 wide-body aircraft this year. Besides, a $400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft will commence in the middle of next year.

By March 2024, the carrier expects that 33 per cent of its wide-body fleet will be upgraded.

'Taxi', the first phase of the transformation plan Vihaan.AI, which focussed on "addressing legacy issues of the airline at scale and laying the foundation for future growth" has concluded.

The second phase 'Take Off', -- that will focus on developing the platforms, processes and systems needed to build toward excellence -- is progressing now.

Source: PTI
 
