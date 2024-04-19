News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Air India to soon have new crew management system

Air India to soon have new crew management system

Source: PTI
April 19, 2024 22:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Air India will soon have a new crew management system that will help strengthen rostering rules and enable faster recovery from scheduled disruptions.

Air India

Photograph: ANI Photo

In a message to the staff on Friday, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said that in the next two weeks, there will be the CAE Crew Management System that will "strengthen our systems' adherence to rostering rules, improving the tracking of training & qualifications, and enabling faster recovery from schedule disruptions".

 

The new system also comes against the backdrop of concerns flagged by pilots' unions about rostering issues.

"With it comes the new CAE Crew Access app, allowing the crew to seamlessly access real-time information, enjoy new capabilities (for instance, the ability to swap flights) and avail of a host of self-service tools, auto alerts, and features such as secure in-flight chats," Wilson said.

Meanwhile, he said that Air India is now placing the 'AI' code on Air India Express (IX) operated flights, allowing AIX to benefit from its global sales and distribution.

Air India will leverage 9 new destinations and hundreds of extra frequencies operated by AIX, and customers to enjoy the convenience of through-checkin and baggage tagging, he added.

"This follows the earlier rollout of AI code on I5 flights and is a precursor to the placement of the AI code on Vistara flights too," Wilson said.

The Tata Group is consolidating its airline business as part of which Vistara will get merged with Air India, while the merger of Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) is complete.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why 4,500 Indian IT Leaders Moved On
Why 4,500 Indian IT Leaders Moved On
Gold, Silver May Sparkle In FY24-25
Gold, Silver May Sparkle In FY24-25
Officials Prepare For Modi 3.0
Officials Prepare For Modi 3.0
PIX: Rahul, de Kock power LSG to easy win over CSK
PIX: Rahul, de Kock power LSG to easy win over CSK
Phase 1 sees nearly 63% polling amid minor violence
Phase 1 sees nearly 63% polling amid minor violence
Manipur sees 68% polling marred by violence, firing
Manipur sees 68% polling marred by violence, firing
Gymnast Dipa fails to qualify for Olympics in vault
Gymnast Dipa fails to qualify for Olympics in vault

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

FY24: A Rewarding Year For IPO Investors

FY24: A Rewarding Year For IPO Investors

'Take Staggered Approach To Smallcaps'

'Take Staggered Approach To Smallcaps'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances