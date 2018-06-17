FIFA World Cup: Best Fan of the Day

Last updated on: June 20, 2018 09:31 IST

Local Russians in World Cup host cities -- some of them from remote or industrial towns where tourists rarely tread -- are bending over backwards to help visiting soccer fans, dispelling some preconceptions and spreading an upbeat atmosphere throughout the tournament.

Do you feel the love?

IMAGE: A Russia fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the Group A match between Russia and Egypt. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

IMAGE: Poland fan before the match against Senegal. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Two shocking errors in Poland's defence let this fan's prediction go all wrong.

IMAGE: Fans of Senegal support there team. Photograph: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Senegal recorded the first African win at the 2018 World Cup when they beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday. Their fans were present in large numbers to witness it.

IMAGE: England fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group G match against Tunisia. Photograph: Alex Morton/Getty Images

England fans who watched their team beat Tunisia 2-1 on Monday said they had been on tenterhooks until the stoppage-time winning goal, fearing that their long trip to southern Russia might end in disappointment.

Many of the fans had taken the 18-hour train journey from Moscow, which is about 900 km (559.23 miles) to the north of Volgograd, and had built up a huge sense of anticipation before the game, believing that England would easily beat Tunisia.

IMAGE: England fans enjoy. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

"What a relief," a weary-looking Alan Evans from Birmingham, wearing a white England top, said outside the stadium after captain Harry Kane struck twice to secure his country's opening Group G victory.

"We were worried."

IMAGE: Russia fan before the match. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Thousands of Russian fans flocked to Fan Fest in Moscow to watch the hosts' opening match against Saudi Arabia.

Russia made a winning start to their campaign after a colourful opening ceremony.

We probably do not know this lady with the best smile. All we know is that she supports Russia.

IMAGE: Iran fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Iran fans were not to be left behind as they joined in the football revelry, armed with their scarves, banners and smiles!

Now that is what we call a true football fan!

IMAGE: An Argentina fan kisses a fellow fan’s tattoo of Lionel Messi. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesDan Mullan/Getty Images

Where there is a big team there are fans and where there is Argentina there are beautiful fans!

IMAGE: A Croatia fan. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

A Croatian fan shows her emotions after her team beat Nigeria 2-0.





IMAGE: Peru fans enjoy. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The dress code ranged from traditional team kit to super-hero chic to creative uses of their national flag