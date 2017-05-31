rediff.com

Trump tweets 'covfefe'. Twitter reacts in the best way possible

Last updated on: May 31, 2017 12:51 IST

United States Donald Trump left the internet hanging. The US president clearly wanted to get something off his chest around midnight and so turned to his favourite medium - Twitter.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump started tweeting.

Whether it was fatigue after a long day in the Oval Office, or fury over the press -- at which he seemed to wish to rail against once more -- Trump was unable to complete his train of thought.

The unfinished tweet sent Twitter into a frenzy.

As the tweet went viral, so did the trolling as jokes about the error started trending.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

