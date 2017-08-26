3 security personnel killed in J-K attack; Jaish-e-Mohammed claims responsibility

Last updated on: August 26, 2017 13:41 IST

Terrorists launched a pre-dawn attack on a district police complex in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday, triggering a gun battle which left three security personnel dead.

Two terrorists were suspected to be holed up in the complex, which houses the district headquarters and residential buildings, officials said.

“The terrorists opened fire on district police lines premises in Pulwama around 4:30 am,” a police official said, adding that two Central Reserve Police Force personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman died in the attack.

The security forces retaliated and the exchange of firing was continuing till Saturday afternoon.

Extra forces have been rushed to the spot, he added.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. Hasan Shah, the spokesperson of the outfit said in a statement issued to Rediff.com in Srinagar that the terrorists stormed into the CRPF camp stationed at District Police Lines, Pulwama and inflicted casualties upon the armed forces.

The armed forces have suffered massive damage while terrorists present there are giving a tough time to the Indian troops, he said.

-- With inputs from Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com