4 jawans, 3 terrorists killed in attack on CRPF camp in Pulwama

Last updated on: December 31, 2017 16:42 IST

IMAGE: Security personnel take position near CRPF training camp in Pulwama during an encounter after a terrorist attack on Sunday. Photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Heavily armed terrorists on Sunday launched a pre-dawn suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, killing four personnel of the force and injuring three others.

Three terrorists have been killed so far.

CRPF officials said terrorists holed up in a building block in the camp were killed in the subsequent operation.

"Heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about 2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries," CRPF officials said.

CRPF public relations officer Rajesh Yadav told PTI that the terrorists fired indiscriminately injuring three CRPF personnel.

The injured personnel later succumbed to injuries.

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the CRPF training camp in Pulwama.



One of the injured personnel was identified as Saifuddin, a resident of Nowgam, officials said.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said security forces had an input about an impending terrorist strike in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days.

Terming the attack as 'unfortunate', Vaid said as long as Pakistan keeps sending terrorists, security forces and people of Kashmir will continue to go through this.

"There was an input from the last two-three days. They (terrorists) were trying.They probably could not get a place and time earlier.So, they struck last night," Vaid told reporters in Srinagar.

The CRPF camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police team is also co-located with CRPF in this camp.