Will Prashant Kishor join JD-U today?

September 16, 2018 11:08 IST

Election strategist Prashant Kishor is likely to be inducted in the Janata Dal-United by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, media reports say.

Kishor, who joined Twitter in February this year, tweeted for the first time on Sunday, hinting his entry into electoral politics.

 

'Excited to start my new journey from Bihar!' he tweeted.

Replying to queries about possibility of Kishor joining his party today, JD-U leader K C Tyagi told ANI, "Let us wait for the official announcement. He has expressed his willingness, we will welcome him in the party."

