'Hope democracy takes deeper roots in Pak': PM Modi congratulates Imran Khan

Last updated on: July 30, 2018 23:58 IST

IMAGE: PTI chairperson Imran Khan with Narendra Modi in New Delhi during his visit in December 2015. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Imran Khan, who is set to become Pakistan's next prime minister, and hoped that democracy will take deeper roots in the neighbouring country.

He congratulated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly there in the recent elections.

The prime minister expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, a PMO statement said.

He also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, the PTI said in a statement that Khan thanked Prime Minister Modi for his good wishes.

"The solution to conflicts should be found through dialogue," Khan was quoted as saying in the statement.

Khan, during his conversation with Modi, also suggested that the governments of Pakistan and India "should devise a joint strategy to free their people from the trap of poverty".

He also said that "war and bloodshed instead of resolving conflicts give birth to tragedies".

According to media reports, Khan had said he will take oath as the prime minister on August 11.

Although the PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, it is short of numbers to form its government independently.