REWIND: India in the last 48 hours

September 21, 2016 08:03 IST

Here's a recap of moments captured in India in the past 48 hours.

Long Range Surface to Air missile lifts off after it was test fired at the integrated test range at Chandipur off Odisha coast on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Water gushes out after the release of water from Mettur Dam in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday for irrigation of over 12 lakh acres of Samba crops. Photograph: PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party activists protest against the terror attack on Uri army base, in Patna on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

The train signal fell on one of the bogies of the Doon Express which derailed in Faizabad on Tuesday. No casualties were reported. Photograph: PTI Photo

Swaminarayan Gurukul school children in Surat pay tribute to army soldiers who were killed in Uri attack, on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

People look at the damaged school bus that fell in a drain at village Mahwa in Attari on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Labourers work as they prepare for Bharatiya Janata Party national executive meet in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Army displays arms and ammunition recovered from the four fidayeen terrorists who attacked army brigade Camp, at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Workers carry out renovation work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Cranes being used to tear down Tata Motor's Nano factory shed at Singur in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Monday. The dismantling of the abandoned shed began after the Supreme Court on August 31 had ruled that land acquisition process in Singur was faulty and directed the state government to return it to the farmers within 12 weeks. Photograph: PTI Photo

Army jawans paying gun salute during the funeral of Havildar Ravi Paul at his native village, Sarwa in Samba on Monday. Ravi Paul was martyred in terrorist attack at the army camp at Uri near LoC. Photograph: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on the soldiers who lost their lives in Kashmir with message "We salute our Heroes, Life of each of our martyrs is Priceless", at Puri beach of Odisha on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Rescue work was in progress after a 50-seater passenger bus fell into a pond at Benipatti in Madhubani district of Bihar on Monday. At least 35 bodies were recovered from the pond. Search for missing passengers were on. Photograph: PTI Photo

Security stepped up near Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday in the wake of Uri terrorist attack. Photograph: PTI Photo

A mahout guides a forest department elephant to demolish a house at Bandardubi village, on the periphery of the Kaziranga National Park on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, to immerse it into the waters of the river Ganga in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Security jawans stop people to enter Lal Chowk area where movement of people was restricted by authorities to foil sepratists march in Srinagar on Monday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo