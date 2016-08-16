REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 16, 2016 09:18 IST

Here’s a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

A woman having look of a rocket launchet at the Know Your Army fair in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI

A policeman rides through a wall of fluorescent tubes during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Border Security Force soldier Hardeep Singh and a Pakistani Rangers soldier Ali stand guard at border gates between India and Pakistan on the occasion of India's Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border. Photograph: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with school children after addressing the nation on the occasion of the 70th Independence Day. Photograph: PTI

A boy carries the Tricolour during an Independence Day function in Coimbatore. Photograph: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh during At Home on 70th Independence Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi distrutes sweets among children on the occasion of Independence Day. Photograph: PTI

Policemen take position behind a jeep near the site of a gunfight between security forces and suspected militants in Srinagar. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

The Rashtrapati Bhavan is lit as the country celebrates its 70th Independence Day in New Delhi. Photograph: Shirish Shete/PTI

Girls born on Independence day in Surat. Photograph: PTI