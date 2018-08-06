At least 82 dead after powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia

August 06, 2018 08:34 IST

An earthquake measuring 7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Lombok island of Indonesia on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey, killing 82 people and injuring hundreds of others.

IMAGE: A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island. Photograph: Ahmad Subaidi/Antara Foto/Reuters

Arifin Muhammad Hadi, head of disaster management of the Indonesian Red Cross Society, confirmed the death toll. Hundreds of people have been taken to local hospitals and thousands of homes have been damaged, he said.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 15 kilometre, causing dozens of buildings to collapse and triggering a tsunami warning. Over an hour later the tsunami warning was lifted.

IMAGE: A man looks at debris from his partially collapsed home following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island. Photograph: Ahmad Subaidi/Antara Foto/Reuters

The quake occurred in the early evening after sunset and was the second powerful temblor on Lombok in a week. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the island July 29, killing more than a dozen people and briefly stranding hundreds of hikers on the slopes of a volcano.

“All the hotel guests were running, so I did too. People filled the streets,” Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist on Bali, was quoted as saying to Reuters. “A lot of officials were urging people not to panic.”

IMAGE: A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali. Photograph: Johannes P Christo/Reuters

It was a very different experience for a young couple from United Kingdom who told Mirror that they had got engaged just five minutes before the quake struck.

Cally Charles, 23, said her partner Ashley Knight had popped the question on a beach and were in the lift heading back up to their hotel.

IMAGE: A man looks damage to a mosque following a strong earthquake in Mataram, Lombok island, Indonesia. Photograph: Ahmad Subaidi/Antara Foto/Reuters

“It was the scariest moment of my life,” she said. “Five minutes before the earthquake my boyfriend proposed on the beach! He’s one of a kind he made the earth move for me!”

Indonesia’s ministry of tourism released a statement saying no tourists had been “injured or impacted” by the quake.

IMAGE: People react following an earthquake in Ampenan district, Mataram, Lombok, Indonesia. Photograph: Ahmad Subaidi/Antara Foto/Reuters

Hospital patients had been moved to outdoor areas as a precaution, Haji Rum, head of the West Nusa Tenggara Disaster Management Agency, said.

Landline phone and cellphone services were reported down in Tanjung, the Lombok town nearest to the epicentre.

IMAGE: Patients are evacuated outside to the Mataram City hospital parking lot after a strong earthquake in Mataram, Lombok island, Indonesia. Photograph: Ahmad Subaidi/Antara Foto/Reuters

Celebrity model Chrissy Teigen is currently holidaying in Bali with singer husband John Legend and their two children Luna, two and Miles, three months. She live tweeted the earthquake to her 10.6 million followers.

IMAGE: A person evacuated to the parking lot outside the Mataram City hospital with other patients, following a strong earthquake, is seen in Mataram, Lombok island, Indonesia. Photograph: Ahmad Subaidi/Antara Foto/Reuters

Teigen said the island was experiencing aftershocks and she walked outside naked holding her newborn son. “MASSIVE earthquake, oh my god,” she wrote. Moments later she added: “Bali. Trembling. So long.”