rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 'Multiple casualties' as gunman opens fire inside US synagogue

'Multiple casualties' as gunman opens fire inside US synagogue

October 27, 2018 21:11 IST

At least seven people have died and others are injured after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in the United States.

IMAGE: The shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue took place while service was being held. Photograph: Twitter

The shooting occurred at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh shortly before 10 am (local time).

A service was taking place at the time of the shooting, according to the synagogue’s official website.

 

There are multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Pittsburgh police department said.

According to police radio, the gunman has now surrendered and is in police custody.

Police had warned people to stay in their homes during the incident at the synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

US President Donald Trump tweeted to say that he was watching events.

AGENCIES
Tags: Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, Donald Trump, IMAGE
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use