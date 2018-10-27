'Multiple casualties' as gunman opens fire inside US synagogue

October 27, 2018 21:11 IST

At least seven people have died and others are injured after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in the United States.

IMAGE: The shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue took place while service was being held. Photograph: Twitter

The shooting occurred at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh shortly before 10 am (local time).

A service was taking place at the time of the shooting, according to the synagogue’s official website.

There are multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Pittsburgh police department said.

According to police radio, the gunman has now surrendered and is in police custody.

Police had warned people to stay in their homes during the incident at the synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

US President Donald Trump tweeted to say that he was watching events.