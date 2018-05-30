Fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar rages on for 12 hours, Air Force joins ops

May 30, 2018 10:38 IST

The Indian Air Force joined rescue operations and an Mi-17 helicopter has been deployed to douse the fire that broke out at a rubber factory in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

IMAGE: Firefighters douse flames on a truck which caught fire at Malviya Nagar in New Delhi. The fire from the truck then spread to a rubber factory. Photograph: PTI Photo

The call of the fire was received around 5 pm and 35 fire tenders were rushed to the factory to bring the blaze under control, said a Delhi Fire Services officer.

Twelve hours into the fire, officials decided to call in the Air Force, owing to the severity of the blaze. The helicopter was dispatched from Palam Air Force station.

WATCH: IAF's Mi-17 helicopter tries to douse flames at Malviya Nagar godown

IMAGE: Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving the call about the blaze at 5 pm and around 35 fire tenders were called in. Photograph: / Arun Sharma/PTI Photos

The police believe a truck loaded with rubber material parked near the godown caught fire, which spread in no time because of strong winds on Tuesday night. Plastic and raw material stored in the factory fuelled the fire, said an official.

Thirteen buildings in the vicinity, including the school and a gym, have been evacuated for safety. It was tough for fire engines to access the narrow and congested lanes, officials said. One fire-fighter has been injured.

-- With inputs from Agencies