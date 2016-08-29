2 external fuel tanks of navy's MiG-29K plane fall off, no casualty

August 29, 2016 17:02 IST

Two external fuel tanks of a Navy MiG-29K plane fell off separately at the naval air station INS Dega and near the Central Industrial Security Forces quarters in Visakhapatnam on Monday, even as the pilots miraculously escaped unhurt.

IMAGE: A minor fire broke out on the runway of INS Dega when the external fuel tank fell while the plane took off. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

A Board of Inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

A minor fire broke out on the runway of INS Dega when a drop tank, which carries additional fuel, jettisoned accidentally while the MiG was taking off on a routine training sortie around 10 am, Navy sources said.

Ground support staff quickly doused the flames and no one was injured in the fire. There was also no damage to the aircraft or the runway, the sources maintained.

IMAGE: No one was injured and there was no damage to property either. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The pilot was directed to jettison the second drop tank in the sea but it could not be done due malfunctioning in the system. And when the aircraft was coming back for landing, the second drop tank fell near the CISF quarters.

However, no damage to life or property was reported.