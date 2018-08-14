Car crashes into barriers near UK Parliament, pedestrians injured

Last updated on: August 14, 2018 13:40 IST

A number of pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into the security barriers outside United Kingdom’s Parliament building on Tuesday, Scotland Yard said as armed police quickly arrested the male driver.

IMAGE: Armed police stand in the street after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

The Metropolitan Police has not confirmed the nature of the attack and whether it had any terrorist connection.

The incident happened at 07:37 am (local time), prompting a major police response.

Armed officers from Scotland Yard were at the scene instantly and one man has been arrested.

IMAGE: The area around Parliament Square has been cordoned off as investigations continue. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

“At 0737 hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene,” it said.

The area around Parliament Square has been cordoned off as investigations continue.

IMAGE: Witnesses said they saw the car crash into the barriers deliberately. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

A car was seen crashed into the large steel barriers that are erected around the Houses of Parliament complex in Westminster.

Witnesses said they saw the car crash into the barriers deliberately.

Heavy armed police presence could be seen in the area as the incident unfolded.