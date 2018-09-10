Bharat Bandh: Rail services disrupted, roads blocked across country

September 10, 2018 10:56 IST

As fuel prices continue its northward march with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 80.73 and Rs 72.83 per litre in the national capital, at least 21 opposition parties, led by the Congress have staged a Bharat Bandh protesting the rise in fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s happening across the nation.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and others during Bharat Bandh protest march against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee, at Rajghat. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

A view of closed shops during the Bharat Bandh protest in Patna, Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo

Congress workers block a train in Sambalpur as part of the Bharat Bandh protests in Odisha. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

WATCH: Congress workers conducts bike rally, blocks rail service

Twenty-one opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India-Marxist, are participating in the strike. CPI-M workers held a bandh in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation aren't operational as part of the Bharat Bandh protest. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers block railway tracks in Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station. Photograph: ANI/Twitter