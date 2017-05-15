2 cops injured as students take to stone-pelting again in Kashmir

May 15, 2017 19:39 IST

The students of the Sri Pratap College were protesting against the alleged “high handedness” of security forces.

All photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Two policemen were injured on Monday when stone-pelting students of a college clashed with the police after their attempt to take out a march in the heart of the city was thwarted.

According to the police, the students of the Sri Pratap College were protesting against the alleged “high handedness” of security forces in the April 17 incident in Degree College in Pulwama.

The students tried to march towards the Maulana Azad Road but were stopped by the police, leading to clashes between the two sides, a police official said.

The students threw stones at the police personnel, injuring two of them, including station house officer of police station Kralkhud, Suhail Mushtaq, the official said.

The injured cops have been shifted to police hospital for treatment, he added.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the stone-pelting students, the official said.

He said a few of the protesting students later entered the nearby Women’s College and pelted stones at the forces from there.

The clashes went on for a while after which the protesters dispersed.

Earlier last month, the authorities had ordered suspension of classes for a week in the Sri Pratap Higher Secondary School, in the vicinity of Sri Pratap College, as a precautionary measure.

The government order had come after students of the school clashed with the security forces last week.

The police raid on the state-run college in Pulwama had triggered widespread protests by students across Kashmir on April 17.

The clashes have been going on intermittently since then.