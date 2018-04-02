'Let's end unsavoury litigation': Now, Kejriwal apologises to Arun Jaitley

April 02, 2018 15:45 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought an apology from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a defamation case.

According to the application, apart from Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai have apologised in a joint letter.

"I unequivocally withdraw all the allegations made by me in a question whether made in print, electronic or social media against you. I offer my sincere apology to you and your family members for any harm caused to your reputation as a consequence of my allegation," the letter said.

Jaitley had filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. All six alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president.

"I offer my sincere apology to you and your family members for any harm caused to your reputation as a consequence of my allegations," the AAP leaders' joint apology further said.

They then asked to "end the unsavoury litigations between us".

Kejriwal's apology spree began last month, with "sorries" to the BJP's Nitin Gadkari, the Congress’s Kapil Sibal and the Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia.