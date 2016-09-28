My name is Khan. I am not a terrorist, says man branded as militant on WhatsApp

September 28, 2016 15:50 IST

A 30-year-old man was forced to do a sit-in outside a police station in Virar, around 60 km north of Mumbai, holding a placard to clarify that he is not a terrorist, after rumours were allegedly spread on a mobile app branding him a terrorist.

Saeed Ali Khan on Tuesday lodged a complaint regarding purported messages and photos posted on WhatsApp branding him a terrorist, an official at Virar police station said.

The matter is being looked into and further action will be taken after through investigation, the police said.

Khan claimed that police initially refused to take his complaint, following which he, along with his family members, staged a protest in front of the police station.

During the protest, Khan and his family members held placards with message 'My name is Saeed Sher Ali Khan. I am not terrorist'.

Khan, who also submitted the photos and messages along with his complaint, said the problem started after he refused to pay extra maintenance as sought by his landlord.

A resident of Gopchadpada in Virar, Khan alleged that a man, claiming to be the landlord of the building where he resides, demanded Rs 2,000 as maintenance.

"After I refused, he threatened me and also set my tempo on fire," he alleged.

"The man then posted a photo of mine on WhatsApp with a message that I am a terrorist. If anyone finds me they should catch me and hand over to police," Khan alleged.

"Now, I face problems while venturing out as locals look at me suspiciously," he rued.