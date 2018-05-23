rediff.com

Rediff.com  » News » Modi@4: Congress to observe May 26 as 'betrayal day'

Modi@4: Congress to observe May 26 as 'betrayal day'

May 23, 2018 16:02 IST

The Congress will "expose" the Modi government over its alleged failure on various fronts in the last four years and will observe May 26 as Vishwasghat Divas (Betrayal Day), party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The party will mark four years of the completion of the Modi government with protests in every district of the country, Gehlot and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a joint press conference.

 

Terming the government “fascist and corrupt”, Gehlot charged it with destroying the country.

The Congress along with other like-minded parties have taken a pledge to oust it from power in the country, he added.

“On completion of four years of the BJP-led government on May 26, the Congress has decided to hold dharnas, protests in every district of the country to expose the BJP for its betrayal of people's trust. The Congress will raise all issues due to which the common man is troubled by this government,” Gehlot said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @ashokgehlot51/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy @ashokgehlot51/Twitter
