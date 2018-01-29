Modi govt won't appease minorities, but will empower them: Prez

January 29, 2018 14:58 IST

During his maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, the president also pitched for simultaneous elections to Parliament and state assemblies.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind delivers his first speech at the Central Hall of the Parliament.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday exuded confidence that the law to ban instant triple talaq will soon become a law and the Muslim women can live a life free of fear and dignity.

Delivering his maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, Kovind also made it clear that the Narendra Modi government will do everything to empower the minorities but not appease them.

The president also pitched for simultaneous elections to Parliament and state assemblies, saying there was a need to discuss and build a consensus among all parties on the possibility of holding simultaneous polls.

IMAGE: Kovind was flanked by Rajya Sabha chairperson and vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan

On instant talaq, he said "Muslim women's honour was a victim of political upmanship. Now the country has the opportunity to free them from this situation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during the President's address to the joint session of Parliament.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, union ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi were among others present in the Central Hall when Kovind delivered his first speech.

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge patiently listen the President's address.

Referring to various welfare schemes initiated by the Modi government, Kovind said with a sensitive approach towards providing housing with availability of water, electricity and toilet facilities to all, the government is targeting to provide a house to every poor and homeless household by the year 2022.

He also spoke about the introduction of goods and services tax to bring in transparency and make tax system easier.