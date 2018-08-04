Man suspected to be cattle thief beaten to death in Haryana

August 04, 2018 15:34 IST

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of being a cattle thief in Palwal district of Haryana, police said on Saturdau.

The unidentified victim was caught by a family living in the fields of Bahrola village after they found him allegedly cutting the nets under which their cattle were kept in a yard, said Palwal Superintendent of Police Wasim Akram.

The family suspected the victim of being an intruder who had entered their yard to steal their cattle, Akram added.

The police have registered a case against three persons of the family and arrested one of the alleged accused identified as Ram Kishen, he said.

Further investigations are on, he added.