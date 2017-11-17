rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmir footballer-turned-militant surrenders

Kashmir footballer-turned-militant surrenders

November 17, 2017 13:21 IST

College student and footballer Majid Arshid, who had joined the Lashkar-e-Tayiba a week ago, has surrendered before security forces, officials said on Friday.

Arshid walked into a security camp in south Kashmir on Thursday night and surrendered with his arms and ammunition, the officials said.

 

He was whisked away to an undisclosed destination.

The college student, a goalkeeper for his local team in Anantnag in south Kashmir, is believed to have turned to militancy after a close friend was killed in an encounter.

Police was constantly in touch with his friends and family members, urging them to put pressure on Arshid to return home.

The surrender follows appeals by his parents and Jammu and Kashmir Police. His parents had gone on television and social media to ask him to surrender.

A video showing his mother Asiya Khan crying and asking him to come home went viral on social media.

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: south Kashmir, Asiya Khan, Majid Arshid, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jammu
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use