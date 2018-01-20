Karni Sena refuses Bhansali's invitation to watch Padmaavat

January 20, 2018 20:49 IST

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena, a fringe organisation protesting against Padmaavat claimed on Saturday that it had received an invitation from Bhansali productions to watch the movie.

The production company sent a missive to Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Shree Rajput Sabha Bhawan, its leaders claimed but alleged that the move was only a ploy “aimed at fooling”.

“This is nothing but drama by the filmmaker. There is no date of the proposed screening the film and they have called our objection as misguided grievances which shows their approach and intention,” Sena patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi said.

He said that the Sena has decided not to reply to the letter but would burn its copies as a protest.

Kalvi said that the Supreme Court had given its ruling against a ban on the film but now a ‘janta curfew’ would be imposed to its release.

“As a mark of respect to the Republic Day on 26 January, we are not calling for a bandh now but we are calling for a janta curfew,” he said.

He claimed that historians who were shown the film by the Censor Board were also of the opinion that the movie should not be released.

He said that prime minister was in Barmer recently and he mentioned the name of several Rajput personalities but he did not mention the name of Rani Padmavati.

When contacted a source close to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said they had no intimation about the screening but there was “a letter”. They refused to divulge any further details about the letter.