Italy earthquake: Death toll climbs to 267 as hopes for more survivors fade

August 26, 2016 15:19 IST

The death toll from Italy's devastating earthquake rose to 267 on Friday as aftershocks rattled rescuers racing to find survivors.

Releasing the new count, Immacolata Postiglione, head of the Civil Protection agency's emergency unit, indicated there had been no survivors found overnight in any of the remote mountain villages of Amatrice devastated by Wednesday's powerful pre-dawn quake.

IMAGE: A body is carried away by rescuers following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has declared a state of emergency for the regions affected by Wednesday's quake, which occurred in an area that straddles Umbria, Lazio and Marche.

Renzi also released an initial tranche of 50 million euros ($ 56 million) in emergency aid.

At least 367 people have been hospitalised with injuries but no one has been pulled alive from the piles of collapsed masonry since Wednesday evening.

IMAGE: Rescuers walk with dogs following the earthquake in Amatrice. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

More than 900 aftershocks have rattled the region since Wednesday's 6.0-6.2 magnitude first one triggered the collapse of hundreds of ill-prepared old buildings across dozens of tiny communities playing host to far more people than usual because of the summer holidays.

Many of the survivors camping out in the tents were carrying plastic bags containing the handful of possessions -- clothes, ID documents, phones and wallets -- they had been able to grab before fleeing their homes in terror.

Over a dinner provided by an emergency cell of an Italian chefs' organisation on Wednesday evening, one survivor told how close she had come to being trapped in a house in the tiny hamlet of Illica.

IMAGE: People are seen preparing to spend the night in a gym. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

"I managed to get out alive because I found a hole in the wall and managed to make it bigger and I made it out onto a roof and walked across until I got to a terrace and managed to get down from there," said Elisa.

"We shared clothes, there were people going around with one slipper on, those who were basically naked until 11:00 am.

"When dawn came it was devastating because then we really understood what the damage was, and that there were people who couldn't be found, who were missing, who were dead."

IMAGE: A man walks along a makeshift camp in Arquata. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Quake experts have estimated the cost of the short-term rescue effort and mid to longer-term reconstruction could exceed a billion euros.

There are also fears of a negative impact of an already stagnating Italian economy.

At least eight foreigners were among the dead, according to media reports and updates from foreign ministries.