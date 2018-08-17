How Vajpayee tried to mend India-Pak relationship

Why was Juba hit with violence?

Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of former premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying his efforts for India-Pakistan peace will always be remembered.

Khan said in a statement that Vajpayee was a prominent political personality of the sub-continent and his death has created a big void.

'Efforts of Mr Vajpayee for improvement in relations between Pakistan and India will be remembered forever,' said Khan.

He said Vajpayee started efforts for improving Indo-Pak ties and continued them after becoming prime minister.

'As foreign minister Vajpayee strived to open up ways towards normalisation of relations among neighbouring states and had successfully taken this agenda to new heights after assuming the office of prime minister,' the statement read.

Khan said, 'I extend sympathies to the people of India in this hour of grief.'

He further said that by creating peace between the two countries, 'we can truly recognise the service of Vajpayee'.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said in a statement that ‘we have learnt with sadness the passing away of Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee’.

"Mr Vajpayee was a renowned statesman who contributed to bringing a change in India-Pakistan relations and remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development," the spokesman said.

He said the government and people of Pakistan extend their 'heartfelt condolences' to Vajpayee's family and to the government and people of India.