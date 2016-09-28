'Guides' reveal Uri terrorists came from PoK camp

September 28, 2016 20:34 IST

Four terrorists, who carried out attack on an Army base in Uri, are suspected to have come from a training camp located at a place called Pir Chana Sai in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

During interrogation, two persons who were arrested for allegedly helping the four terrorists as "guides" said that they had started their journey from Pir Chana Sai in Gyarahbad in PoK where the terrorists have a training camp, official sources said.

The two -- Faisal Hussain Awan and Ahsaan Khursheed -- both residents of Muzaffarabad in PoK, were produced before a designated court in Jammu which remanded them to NIA's custody.

They have since been brought to NEw Delhi where they would be interrogated by a joint team of officials of various security agencies besides being subjected to scientific tests.

It is claimed that during their preliminary interrogation, they have admitted to facilitating infiltration by a group of four JeM terrorists who carried out the Uri attack