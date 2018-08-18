Former UN chief Kofi Annan passes away

Last updated on: August 18, 2018 17:55 IST

IMAGE: United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on April 27, 2005. Photograph: PTI Photo

Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died today after a short illness at the age of 80, his foundation announced.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness," the foundation said in a statement.

Annan was the first black African to take up the role of the world's top diplomat, serving from 1997 to 2006.

He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow at the death of Annan, describing him as not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security.

"Kofi Annan's significant contribution to the MDGs (Millenium Development Goals) will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

"We express our profound sorrow at the passing away of Nobel laureate and former UNSG Kofi Annan. The world has lost not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security," Modi said.

