'Don't defame army, don't let them down,' WB Governor tells Mamata

December 03, 2016 16:54 IST

West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi on Saturday disapproved of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on the deployment of army at toll plazas, saying one should be careful while making allegations against a responsible organisation like the army.

“Every person should be careful while making allegations against a responsible organisation like army,” Tripathi said.

Trinamool Congress legislators and ministers had on Friday staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan, demanding immediate withdrawal of army from toll plazas but could not meet the Governor as he was away.

TMC leaders are scheduled to meet Tripathi on Saturday.

The presence of army personnel at toll plazas had triggered a row with Banerjee questioning if it was an “army coup”, drawing a stinging condemnation from the Centre which said the remark showed her “political frustration”.

Banerjee had claimed that the army personnel were taking money from the vehicles which they are not supposed to do.

The army had rebutted her allegations that its personnel were deployed at toll plazas without informing the state government and were collecting money, saying the exercise was being carried out in coordination with Kolkata Police.

Reacting to the governor’s statement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said he was speaking in the “voice of the central government”.

“The Governor is speaking in the voice of central government! He was not in the city for about 8 days,” she said in a statement.

“Before making statements, all details should have been checked. It is very unfortunate”, she said.

Image: The presence of army jawans at toll plazas in Kolkata had triggered a row with Banerjee questioning if it was an “army coup”. Photograph: PTI Photo