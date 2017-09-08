rediff.com

10 detained for school boy's murder in Gurugram

Last updated on: September 08, 2017 21:52 IST

IMAGE: Relatives console the mother of Pradhuman Thakur, class II student, who was found with his throat slit in the school washroom. Photograph: PTI Photo

Ten persons, including a gardener, conductors and drivers, were detained on Friday for the murder of a seven-year-old student in Ryan International School, Gurugram, police said.

The Class II student was found with his throat slit in a washroom in the school building in Sohna area around 8.30 am.

“We have detained 10 people, including a gardener and drivers and conductors. We have been investigating their role since early morning,” said Sumit Kuhar, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Gurgaon.

 

All 10 are being questioned in connection with the incident, officials said.

Some students had found the boy lying in a pool of blood in the washroom.

IMAGE: A police team arrive to investigate after the murder of a second grade student of Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo

“The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said.

The boy’s father Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence.

“They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time,” he said.

“I dropped him today around 7:30 am. He was happy,” the grieving father said.

NCPCR says negligence on school's part

The apex body for child rights, NCPCR, has recommended that a case of negligence be registered against the management of Ryan International School, Gurugram, following the murder of a seven-year-old student on its premises.

A team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the school and the hospital where the child was rushed after being found in a pool of blood.

"We have told the police that a case of negligence be registered against the school management as we have found that the school did not undertake police verification of teaching and non-teaching staff," said Priyank Kanoongo, Member RTE & Education, NCPCR.

He also wondered what was a school driver who, he said, was spotted in CCTV footage doing in the "circulation area" of students.

Kanoongo said that there are 18 different guidelines on safety and other aspects for schools and NCPCR has reminded time and again that police verification of school employees should carried out.

