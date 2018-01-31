BJP takes potshots at Rahul for wearing jacket worth Rs 70,000

January 31, 2018 11:35 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a potshot at Congress president Rahul Gandhi after he was seen wearing a black jacket, costing nearly Rs 70,000.

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi wore the Burberry jacket to a concert in Shillong to reach out to young voters. Photograph: @IncIndia/Twitter

The BJP spent no time and its Meghalaya unit highlighted it on Twitter with a photo of Gandhi donning the jacket at a music event in Shillong on Tuesday.

“So @OfficeOfRG, soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan state exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us!” wrote Meghalaya BJP below the picture which was paired with the jacket’s original photo and price.

The jacket is a two-in-one down puffer jacket from Burberry -- a British luxury fashion brand. On the Bloomingdales website, the cost of the jacket was listed as Rs 68,145.

The tweet was in retaliation to Rahul Gandhi’s “suit boot” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had worn a monogrammed suit during a meeting with then US President Barack Obama in 2015.

The base price of the suit at an auction was Rs 11 lakh, and it was sold for Rs 4.31 crore.

Just before the concert, organised by the Congress party to reach out to young voters, Rahul addressed the crowd and said, “We are strongest when we stand together in our diversity. India’s strength is our diverse culture and different languages, different ways of thinking.”